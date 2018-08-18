Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amber Road’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Amber Road posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amber Road will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amber Road.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMBR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amber Road from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amber Road has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 47,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,050. The company has a market cap of $246.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Amber Road has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

In related news, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $178,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Pieri sold 4,920 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $43,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,819 shares of company stock valued at $401,985. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amber Road during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Amber Road during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Amber Road by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amber Road during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amber Road during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

