American International Group Inc. Has $28.66 Million Position in American Express (AXP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,422 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 165.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in American Express by 14,070.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Express by 280.7% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $1,246,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,971 shares in the company, valued at $19,145,267.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,612.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,184 shares of company stock worth $4,426,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $103.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

