American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (K)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,138,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,703 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises 1.7% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American International Group Inc. owned 2.06% of Kellogg worth $498,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,704 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, CFO Fareed A. Khan acquired 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $499,182.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $129,539.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,647 shares of company stock worth $53,870,364 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Kellogg from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $65.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.39.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $73.63 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.47%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.