AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.25

Media headlines about AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AmeriServ Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5557072418187 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.45. 44,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,923. AmeriServ Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $80.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.12.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

