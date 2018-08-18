Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FOLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.34. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 460.04% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kurt J. Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,530.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,431.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $652,450. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

