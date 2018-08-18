Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Raised by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,409,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,224,443,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 23.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,238,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,150,000 after acquiring an additional 739,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,608,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,513,000 after acquiring an additional 532,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $94.58 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total value of $427,656.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,679,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

