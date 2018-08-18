Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (APA) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.65. Apache posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,075%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Cowen set a $48.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Apache by 5.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 104,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Apache by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 465,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,395,000 after buying an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 404.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Apache by 14.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 244,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apache by 4.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 2,247,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. Apache has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $49.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 416.67%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

