Analysts Anticipate Brown-Forman Co. Class B (BF.B) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Brown-Forman Co. Class B posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman Co. Class B will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown-Forman Co. Class B.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. Brown-Forman Co. Class B had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 53.10%. Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BF.B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown-Forman Co. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

NYSE BF.B traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $53.57. 734,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,491. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Brown-Forman Co. Class B has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

