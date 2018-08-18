Analysts Anticipate CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.20. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.99 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $696,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.27, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,268,100 shares of company stock valued at $253,827,461 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 204,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 61.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $120.85.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.