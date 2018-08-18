Analysts Anticipate Playags Inc (AGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.41 Million

Analysts predict that Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $65.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Playags’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.30 million and the highest is $67.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playags will report full-year sales of $278.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.24 million to $286.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $310.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playags.

Get Playags alerts:

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Playags had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Playags from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Playags to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playags from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Playags in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other Playags news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 6,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $177,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playags by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 204,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playags in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Playags by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Playags by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 274,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playags in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000.

AGS stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 745,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Playags has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -15.92.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playags (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playags Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playags and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.