Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Corp (QTRX) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,165. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

In other Quanterix news, SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 54.2% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,090,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 383,602 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 83.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 218,115 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 351,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 97.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 165,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.