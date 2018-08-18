Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.46 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital set a $27.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $137,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at $115,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,437,775 shares of company stock worth $83,876,839. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $898,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 28.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEO traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,924. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $28.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.