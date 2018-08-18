Analysts Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTO. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,189. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.40. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

