Analysts Expect Autohome Inc (ATHM) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings. Autohome reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autohome.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Autohome by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,310,000 after buying an additional 464,887 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Autohome by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,406,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,712,000 after buying an additional 68,677 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 763,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,587,000 after buying an additional 353,023 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

