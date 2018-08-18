Analysts Expect Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $627.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) to post $627.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travelport Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $618.00 million. Travelport Worldwide posted sales of $610.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travelport Worldwide.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.77 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

TVPT has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Travelport Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelport Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 34.8% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 48.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TVPT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.01. 1,291,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.26. Travelport Worldwide has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

