Analysts Set $231.00 Target Price for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $231.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Teledyne Technologies an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, insider Aldo Pichelli sold 15,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.24, for a total transaction of $3,468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,483,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $402,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,421.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,798 shares of company stock valued at $25,957,942. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10,918.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,682 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.00. 67,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.78 and a 52 week high of $235.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $732.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

