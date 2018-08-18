Analysts Set Brown-Forman Co. Class B (BF.B) Target Price at $49.67

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BF.B. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Brown-Forman Co. Class B from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen raised Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE BF.B traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 734,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,491. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.88. Brown-Forman Co. Class B has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. Brown-Forman Co. Class B had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. Class B will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Brown-Forman Co. Class B

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

