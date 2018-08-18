Analysts Set Symrise AG (SY1) Target Price at $70.94

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.06 ($81.88).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded down €0.26 ($0.30) on Wednesday, hitting €77.66 ($88.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,543 shares. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

