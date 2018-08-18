Analysts Set Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) PT at $31.00

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Syntel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Syntel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In other news, SVP Murlidhar Reddy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Syntel by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Syntel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Syntel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Syntel by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Syntel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syntel stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Syntel has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter. Syntel had a return on equity of 3,237.31% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. analysts expect that Syntel will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics and Telecom. The Banking and Financial Services segment assists clients in the areas, such as cards and payments, retail banking, wholesale banking, consumer lending, risk management, investment banking, reconciliations, fraud analysis, mobile banking, and compliance and securities services.

