Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 469.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 210.4% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

