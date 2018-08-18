Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Director Acquires $2,766,393.00 in Stock

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 56,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.79 per share, with a total value of $2,766,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,125.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andeavor Logistics stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 164.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,842,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 440,833 shares during the period. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 22,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

ANDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price objective on Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Andeavor Logistics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Andeavor Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

