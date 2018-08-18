Apax Global Alpha Ltd (APAX) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.33

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $4.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON APAX opened at GBX 1.37 ($0.02) on Friday. Apax Global Alpha has a twelve month low of GBX 134 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.04).

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

