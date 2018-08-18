Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 448.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 2,911.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Argus cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

CCL opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

