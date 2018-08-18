Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 9,226 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.9% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $79.44 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.90.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $3,851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 517,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,853,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,993. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.