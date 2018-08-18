Arizona State Retirement System Sells 42,957 Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,957 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 777,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,218,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.14 per share, with a total value of $671,854.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,875,515.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

