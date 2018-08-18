Aroundtown (AT1) PT Set at €8.30 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.70 ($9.89) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.97 ($9.05).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €7.09 ($8.06) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €4.10 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of €6.75 ($7.67).

