ArQule (ARQL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ArQule from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ArQule currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

ArQule stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $594.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.85. ArQule has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArQule news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $5,179,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArQule by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArQule by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,175,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 2,448,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ArQule by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,860,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 363,510 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the 1st quarter valued at $6,521,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,943,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

