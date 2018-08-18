AT Bancorp Acquires New Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

In other SYSCO news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $996,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $150,729,025.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,133,781 shares of company stock worth $207,428,536. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

