AT Bancorp Invests $385,000 in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock

AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 4,092.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 249,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 243,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 819.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

CLVS stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $86.26.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 382.83% and a negative return on equity of 94.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

