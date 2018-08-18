AT Bancorp Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

AT Bancorp lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,062 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 36,042.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. MED downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $54,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,764 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.38 million. Ciena had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

