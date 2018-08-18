Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlas Air Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 48.9058868992631 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.25. 168,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $666.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.93 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $340,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

