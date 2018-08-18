AurumCoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.33 Million (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $107.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $21.26 or 0.00331173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00298824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00155200 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000202 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011604 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034024 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 297,988 coins. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.