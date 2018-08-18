AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 178.97% from the company’s current price.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $272.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.55.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth purchased 236,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $503,700.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 492,649 shares of company stock worth $1,006,852. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,616 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

