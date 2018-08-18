Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) SVP Michael F. Finn Sells 16,513 Shares

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Michael F. Finn sold 16,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $493,243.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $30.03. 802,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 496,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 113.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,736,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,266,000 after acquiring an additional 863,979 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.