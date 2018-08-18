B. Riley Reiterates $3.00 Price Target for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of ATNM opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,269.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 359,205 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,502,000.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

