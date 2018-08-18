Bailard Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,331,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

