Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 95,222 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $174,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $50.67 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

