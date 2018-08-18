Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $132.13 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $144.65.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

