Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Acquires 1,746 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC owned 0.05% of ScanSource worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 2,721.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,753 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

