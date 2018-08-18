Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Increases Position in Xerium Technologies, Inc. (XRM)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC owned 0.21% of Xerium Technologies worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Xerium Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Xerium Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Xerium Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $803,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xerium Technologies by 88.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Xerium Technologies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xerium Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

Shares of XRM stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Xerium Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.22.

Xerium Technologies (NYSE:XRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $125.28 million during the quarter.

About Xerium Technologies

Xerium Technologies, Inc provides industrial consumable products and services. It operates through two segments, Machine Clothing and Roll Covers. The Machine Clothing segment provides various types of industrial textiles used on paper-making machines and other industrial applications. It manufactures forming fabrics that are used at the beginning of paper-making machines; press felts for carrying the paper sheet through a series of press rolls that mechanically press water from the sheet under high pressure; and dryer fabrics that transport the paper sheet through the drying section of paper-making machines.

