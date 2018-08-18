Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Invests $601,000 in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Stock

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,909 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 134,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 112,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 681,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVA. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Covanta from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Covanta in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE CVA opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.74. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 17.21%. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

