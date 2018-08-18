Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 26,215 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFI. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 139.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 97.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 136.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 338.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 232,153 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI opened at $2.49 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -1.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.