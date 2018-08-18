Barings LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Barings LLC raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 261,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,044,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 133,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock worth $4,571,162. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX opened at $134.44 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

