Barings LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 188.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $299,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Friel sold 2,709 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,029,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,434. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $73.36 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.53.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $703.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

