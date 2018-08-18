Barings LLC Sells 970 Shares of PVH Corp (PVH)

Barings LLC lowered its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in PVH by 115.8% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 740.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 298,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PVH by 147.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 5.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 219,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $118.66 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $548,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PVH from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.