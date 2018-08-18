Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Cancom (COK) a €45.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($44.89) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.92 ($63.54).

Get Cancom alerts:

ETR COK opened at €39.62 ($45.02) on Wednesday. Cancom has a twelve month low of €47.44 ($53.91) and a twelve month high of €83.05 ($94.38).

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.