BidaskClub Lowers Multi-Color (LABL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Multi-Color from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Multi-Color in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Multi-Color from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Multi-Color stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 126,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,036. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.81. Multi-Color has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $456.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.85 million. Multi-Color had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 5.02%. equities analysts expect that Multi-Color will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Multi-Color’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In related news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 17,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $4,430,474 in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Multi-Color by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Multi-Color during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Multi-Color during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Multi-Color during the first quarter worth approximately $17,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Multi-Color by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

