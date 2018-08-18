BidaskClub Upgrades Omeros (OMER) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Omeros stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 509,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,708. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 3.76.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 40,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $877,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $91,869.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,513,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,613,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,074,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,015 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

