BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) President Thomas Wegman Sells 23,908 Shares

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) President Thomas Wegman sold 23,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $1,214,765.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 320,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,276,475.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Wegman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Thomas Wegman sold 23,592 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $1,210,269.60.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.45. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 49.78%. equities analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $65.00 target price on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSTC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 3,339.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 227,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,056,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 204,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,498,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

