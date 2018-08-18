Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (MQT) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II earned a news impact score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.2674370533437 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE MQT remained flat at $$12.06 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,519. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality II.

